North-east road closed in both directions as emergency services attend one-vehicle crash

A north-east road is shut in both directions following a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the Bridge of Canny in Banchory to help deal with the incident.

The A93 at the bridge is closed in both directions at the moment.

Police, fire crews and the Scottish Ambulance Service are all on scene after being called out at 2.55pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the Bridge of Canny at 2.55pm following reports of one vehicle crash.

“The road is closed in both directions.

“There are no details of any injuries at the moment.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed that one appliance was in attendance.