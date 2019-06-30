Woman, 20, dies after two-car crash on north-east road

A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road today.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Coachford, midway between Huntly and Keith, shortly before 7.30am.

The accident involved a dark grey Volvo XC60 and a silver Dacia Duster.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the 20-year-old woman driving the Dacia tragically died from her injuries at the scene.

Three men, aged 48, 22 and 22, have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Andy Ramsay of the Roads Policing Dept said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Police Scotland has urged any person who has not yet been spoken to by police and saw the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision, or has any dashcam footage to contact them on 101 and quote incident 1259.