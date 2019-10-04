Motorist airlifted to hospital after north-east crash

A motorist has been airlifted to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a major north-east road.

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance were called to the A98 at Arradoul near Buckie shortly before 5pm.

Firefighters removed two people from the Suzuki SX4 involved in the accident.

A police spokesman said: “We are dealing with a one-vehicle road traffic accident.

“The air ambulance was in attendance and the driver has been taken to hospital. The vehicle involved is a Suzuki SX4.

“The road remains closed in both directions to allow for crash scene investigation work.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We got the call at 4.45pm and two appliances attended.

“Two persons were removed from the vehicle by firefighters. The stop message came through at 6.13pm.”