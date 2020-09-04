North-east road closed for investigation into fatal collision

A north-east road was shut overnight for police to carry out investigations into a fatal collision.

Nicky Whyte died when he was hit by a Mini Cooper while walking in the early hours of August 17.

Today the A96 Aberdeen road was shut from midnight until about 2.30am between Keith and Huntly to allow officers to carry out investigations at the scene near the B9115 Drummuir road junction.

The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The driver at the car was not injured.

Today police confirmed that inquiries are continuing to establish what caused the incident.

A spokesman said: “The A96 was closed briefly overnight between Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4 as part of the ongoing investigation into a fatal road crash between Keith and Huntly on Monday, August 17.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”