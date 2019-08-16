Friday, August 16th 2019 Show Links
North-east road closed following two-car crash

by Callum Main
16/08/2019, 1:28 pm Updated: 16/08/2019, 1:37 pm
A road is closed following a two-car crash in the north-east.

Police were called to the scene on the B994, between Kemnay and Kinellar, just after midday.

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and another car, but it is not believed to be serious.

The road is closed to allow the recovery of the vehicles.

Stagecoach has advised passengers the X20 service will be affected, and diverted via the A96.

 

