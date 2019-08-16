North-east road closed following two-car crash

A road is closed following a two-car crash in the north-east.

Police were called to the scene on the B994, between Kemnay and Kinellar, just after midday.

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and another car, but it is not believed to be serious.

The road is closed to allow the recovery of the vehicles.

Stagecoach has advised passengers the X20 service will be affected, and diverted via the A96.

(1) Due to an RTA on the B994 resulting in a road closure between Kemnay and Kintore the X20 Service will be subject to delays and diversion until the road reopens

X20 services towards Kemnay will divert from Kintore onto the A96 — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) August 16, 2019

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter