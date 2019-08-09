North-east road closed following serious crash

A north-east road has been closed following a serious one vehicle accident this afternoon.
Police were called to the incident involving a grey Ford Fiesta on the A98 between Fochabers and Buckie at 3.55pm.
Officers have closed the road at the Fochabers roundabout and Bridge of Tynet and are asking motorists to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSURE – SERIOUS RTCPolice Scotland are currently dealing with a serious road accident on the A98 between…
Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 9 August 2019