Serious injuries suffered in one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A person has “serious but not life-threatening” injuries following a one-car collision on a north-east road.

The A98 near New Byth is currently closed for all traffic travelling eastbound due to the incident, which happened at 7.15am.

A diversion is in place via the B9105 and the B9027.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.15am, to a one vehicle crash.

“There is one person suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

⛔ ROAD CLOSED ⛔ The #A98 near to New Byth is currently closed for eastbound traffic and diversions are in place via the B9105 and the B9027 following a one vehicle RTC. Please allow extra time for your journey this morning while we deal with this. #ABZTravel — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 8, 2020

Aberdeenshire Council gritters have also been asked to attend.