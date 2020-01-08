Serious injuries suffered in one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A person has “serious but not life-threatening” injuries following a one-car collision on a north-east road.
The A98 near New Byth is currently closed for all traffic travelling eastbound due to the incident, which happened at 7.15am.
A diversion is in place via the B9105 and the B9027.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.15am, to a one vehicle crash.
“There is one person suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.”
The #A98 near to New Byth is currently closed for eastbound traffic and diversions are in place via the B9105 and the B9027 following a one vehicle RTC.
Please allow extra time for your journey this morning while we deal with this. #ABZTravel
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 8, 2020
Aberdeenshire Council gritters have also been asked to attend.
Aberdeenshire Winter Ops Room: 08-01-2020 08:15
RTC on A98, police report road closed and have asked for gritter to be in attendance. Gritter being mobilized, please take care due to localized conditions @aberdeenshire
— Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 8, 2020