Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Serious injuries suffered in one-vehicle crash on north-east road

by Emma Morrice
08/01/2020, 8:14 am Updated: 08/01/2020, 8:26 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A person has “serious but not life-threatening” injuries following a one-car collision on a north-east road.

The A98 near New Byth is currently closed for all traffic travelling eastbound due to the incident, which happened at 7.15am.

A diversion is in place via the B9105 and the B9027.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.15am, to a one vehicle crash.

“There is one person suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Aberdeenshire Council gritters have also been asked to attend.

Breaking