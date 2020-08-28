North-east road closed following four-car crash

A north-east road has been closed following a four-car crash.

The A98 Buckie to Fochabers road has been closed due to the collision near the Bridge of Tynet.

The A98 at Tynet bridge is closed due to a RTC. Service 35 and 38 will divert from Fochabers on the A96 towards Keith, left onto the B9016 Aultmore rd and normal route from Enzie crossroad in both directions Sorry for any inconvenience caused. — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) August 28, 2020

It is understood that police, fire crews and ambulances have all been called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a four-car crash on the A98 at the junction with the A990 at Enzie near the Mill House Hotel at 4.15pm.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are in attendance.”