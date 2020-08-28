Show Links
North-east road closed following four-car crash

by David Mackay
28/08/2020, 5:48 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 5:48 pm
A north-east road has been closed following a four-car crash.

The A98 Buckie to Fochabers road has been closed due to the collision near the Bridge of Tynet.

It is understood that police, fire crews and ambulances have all been called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a four-car crash on the A98 at the junction with the A990 at Enzie near the Mill House Hotel at 4.15pm.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are in attendance.”