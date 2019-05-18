Saturday, May 18th 2019 Show Links
North-east road closed following crash

by Jamie Hall
18/05/2019, 5:42 pm Updated: 18/05/2019, 6:21 pm
A stretch of a north-east road has been closed following a crash.

The B979 South Deeside Road has been shut a mile east of Maryculter Bridge. A car is believed to have struck a wall.

Police and ambulance are at the scene, with the incident reported shortly after 5pm. Nobody was seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision on South Deeside Road east of the Maryculter Bridge at 5.03pm.

“The car is believed to have struck a wall.

“The road is currently closed while awaiting recovery.”

