North-east road closed following crash

A stretch of a north-east road has been closed following a crash.

The B979 South Deeside Road has been shut a mile east of Maryculter Bridge. A car is believed to have struck a wall.

Police and ambulance are at the scene, with the incident reported shortly after 5pm. Nobody was seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision on South Deeside Road east of the Maryculter Bridge at 5.03pm.

“The car is believed to have struck a wall.

“The road is currently closed while awaiting recovery.”