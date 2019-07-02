North-east road closed due to car fire damage

A north-east road is closed after it was damaged as a result of a car fire.

The road between Potterton and Belhelvie has been closed since the blaze shortly before 10.30pm last night.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the road surface has been damaged and council employees are working to repair it.

It could remain closed until tomorrow morning.

A council spokesman said: “The vehicle has been removed but there has been some damage to the road surface that is currently being addressed. It’s hoped it will reopen later today or tomorrow morning.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 10.29pm last night reporting a vehicle fire on the road between Belhelvie and Potterton.

“We sent one appliance to the scene and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. A breathing apparatus was also used.

“Nobody was injured and the crew left the scene at 11.05pm.”