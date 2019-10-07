Monday, October 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east road closed due to fallen tree

by Leanne Murray
07/10/2019, 7:17 am Updated: 07/10/2019, 8:21 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A north-east road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the A950, with the road blocked in Mintlaw at Aden Country Park.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.20am.

“We are getting a report to say that it will take more than a day to clear.”

A diversion has been put in place.

Officers are also reminding motorists to be careful on all roads across the region due to the strong winds causing an increased risk of branches and debris on the road surface.

 

Breaking