North-east road closed due to fallen tree

A north-east road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the A950, with the road blocked in Mintlaw at Aden Country Park.

Road closure A950 – Mintlaw at Aden Country Park

The A950 is currently closed at this time due to a fallen tree blocking the road in both directions. Please avoid the area. — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 7, 2019

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.20am.

“We are getting a report to say that it will take more than a day to clear.”

A diversion has been put in place.

Drivers are being asked to be careful, especially on the roads in the Aberdeenshire and Moray area. There is a high possibility for fallen branches and debris on the road surface which is potentially hazardous to morning commuters. Please allow yourselves extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/ch7kBceJsr — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 7, 2019

Officers are also reminding motorists to be careful on all roads across the region due to the strong winds causing an increased risk of branches and debris on the road surface.