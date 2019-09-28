North-east road closed ‘at various points’ as flood alert issued

Police have closed parts of a north-east road due to flooding as authorities issued a flood alert.

Officers were called to “various points” of the A90 between Fraserburgh and Peterhead this morning after heavy rain overnight made some parts of the road difficult to pass.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The Peterhead to Fraserburgh road has been closed at various points.”

However, he was unable to say where these points are, when the roads were closed or when they may reopen.

There have been several other reports of roads being affected by heavy rain, including stretches near St Fergus and between Crimond and Lonmay.

It comes as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued a flood alert covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus.

A yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning was also issued by the Met Office warns of heavy rain in the Buchan Corner and parts of Moray from 5am until 1pm today.

Further heavy rain is expected across parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire in the next few hours – stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/WRhmTdQJS1 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 28, 2019

The SEPA warning said: “Heavy and persistent rain across this area overnight and into Saturday morning may cause some surface water flooding and flooding from small watercourses.

“Minor impacts are possible if the most intense rain falls on built up areas prone to flooding, or on roads.

“(There may be) flooding affecting individual properties and minor disruption to transport, including difficult driving conditions is possible. The heaviest rainfall is expected this morning.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”