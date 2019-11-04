Monday, November 4th 2019 Show Links
North-east road closed as flooding hits

by Annette Cameron
04/11/2019, 1:19 pm Updated: 04/11/2019, 2:06 pm

A north-east road has closed due to flooding.

The B977 Kintore to Hatton of Fintray road, near Kintore Golf Club, is closed in both directions.

The River Don has also burst its banks at Inverurie.

More follows

Aberdeenshire Council has also closed the Glassel Road due to flooding and has asked drivers to use alternative routes.

 

