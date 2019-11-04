North-east road closed as flooding hits
A north-east road has closed due to flooding.
The B977 Kintore to Hatton of Fintray road, near Kintore Golf Club, is closed in both directions.
The River Don has also burst its banks at Inverurie.
Aberdeenshire Council has also closed the Glassel Road due to flooding and has asked drivers to use alternative routes.
Marr: Please note that the C4k Glassel Road is now closed due to flooding. Please use alternatives routes!
