North-east road closed as firefighters tackle car blaze

Firefighters were sent to tackle a car blaze on the A96 today.

Police Scotland closed the road between Blackburn and Tyrebagger while fire crews extinguished the car fire.

A96 ROAD CLOSURE : The A96 is currently closed heading towards Aberdeen city between Blackburn and the Tyrebagger area due to a vehicle fire. Please use an alternative route if possible for the time being. #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 18, 2019

A police spokeswoman said: “The call came into to us at noon to a car on fire on the A96.

“We have since closed off the road between Blackburn and Tyrebagger while fire service carry out work.”

Fire services sent two appliances to deal with the incident from North Anderson Drive and the city’s central fire station.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The call came in to us at 11.59pm and the stop message came in at around 12.20pm.

“The vehicle was well alight when we arrived and the road had to be closed while we dealt with the fire.”

It is understood that the blaze is not believed suspicious.