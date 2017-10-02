Woman airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North-east

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two-car crash on a North-east road.

Police, air ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene at around 1.20pm today after the incident on the B9031 between Sandhaven and Rosehearty.

As a result of the incident the road has been closed following the crash between a Red Rover 25 and a grey VW Passat.

The female is thought to have serious injuries and has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

Two fire appliances were sent from Fraserburgh, with small tools, cutting tools and stabilisation gear used.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.20 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the B9031 near Sandhaven.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our helimed air ambulance.

“The first unit arrived on scene within two minutes.

“One female patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.”