North-east road closed after two-vehicle smash

Police are dealing with a crash on a north-east road.

They were called to the two-vehicle incident on the B9119 between Echt and Tarland shortly before 6pm.

The road is currently closed and officers have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Police said there was one minor casualty.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called at 5.48pm to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic crash on the B9119 Echt to Tarland road near Echt.

“The road is currently blocked and both vehicles will be removed by suspended towing, so the road is currently closed.

“Fire and ambulance service was also called and it is believed there may be one minor casualty.”