North-east road closed after two-vehicle crash

A north-east road is expected to be shut for a number of hours due to a two-vehicle crash.

The B979 between the A96 and Clinterty Caravan site is closed to the public following the incident which happened at about 12.40pm.

It is not known at the time whether anyone has been hurt.

Emergency services are currently on scene, with the road expected to be shut for a number of hours.

