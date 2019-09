A north-east road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the B9024 near Upper Fortrie shortly after 6.30pm.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said they were asked to attend by paramedics already at the scene.

He added: “There were two vehicles involved.

“One person has been injured, but it is nothing life-threatening. It is quite a rural road and is narrow. That is why it has been closed.”