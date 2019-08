A north-east road was closed after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the B9119 Garlogie to Westhill road west of Carnie.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened at 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the B9119 west of Cairnie

“There are no injuries but the road was closed so the vehicles can be recovered.”