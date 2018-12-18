North-east road closed after tree falls on power cables

Engineers and police have been called to deal with two fallen trees on a north-east road caused by high winds.

Police Scotland received a call at 10.50am and advised drivers to be cautious when driving on the B979 in Hatton of Fintray.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 10.50am of a fallen tree on the B979 across from the village hall.

“There’s two fallen trees and the road is closed.

“One tree is resting on power cables and SSE engineers are heading out to deal with the incident.”