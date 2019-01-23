North-east road closed after three-car crash

A road has been forced to close after a three-car crash.

The A944 has been closed between Kirkton of Skene and Lyne of Skene while fire, ambulance and police crews deal with the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to scene at 5.54pm, sending two appliances.

It is not clear if people have had to be extracted from their vehicles.

Police Scotland also confirmed that it had “eight or nine” units on the scene, but could not confirm the severity, or if there had been any injuries sustained.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the crews on scene used cutting gear, but weren’t able to say for certain if someone was cut free from the wreckage.