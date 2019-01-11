North-east road closed after serious crash

A north-east road has been closed tonight after a car carrying two people overturned into a field.

The crash, on the B9022 at Dykehead near the A98 south of Portsoy, happened at around 8.40pm.

Police, along with firefighters and ambulance, are currently at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions.

Any person who witnessed the accident or has information which can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3578 of the 11th January 2019 or speak to any police officer.

Police are releasing no further details at this time.