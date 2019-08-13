North-east road closed after ‘serious’ crash involving car and motorbike

A north-east road has been shut this afternoon following a serious crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to the junction of the A97 and A944, near Mossat at 12.25pm.

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The #A97 between Mossat and Kildrummy is currently CLOSED due to a serious collision. The road is closed from the junction with the #A944 at Mossat and local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) August 13, 2019

A police spokeswoman said: “We got the call the 12.25pm. It is a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

“Ambulance are in attendance at the scene.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance said: “We received a call at 12.34pm today to attend an incident on the A97 in Aberdeenshire. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”