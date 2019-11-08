Show Links
North-east road closed after one-vehicle crash

by Annette Cameron
08/11/2019, 10:29 am Updated: 08/11/2019, 10:37 am
A north-east road is currently blocked following a one-vehicle crash.

Police have said the Ardlethen Bridge near Ellon is currently closed after the crash at 8.50am.

No one is believed to be injured, but police said traffic is expected to be affected for some time.

Police have thanked drivers for their patience.

