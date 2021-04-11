Show Links
North-east road closed after one-vehicle crash

by Cheryl Livingstone
11/04/2021, 4:22 pm Updated: 11/04/2021, 5:37 pm
A woman has been taken to hospital following crash on a north-east road.

The A97 Banff to Aberchirder road is currently closed north of the B9121 junction.

The incident happened at 1.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance and the female driver has been taken to hospital. The road is currently closed.”

More to follow.