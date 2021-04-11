North-east road closed after one-vehicle crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following crash on a north-east road.
The A97 Banff to Aberchirder road is currently closed north of the B9121 junction.
The incident happened at 1.40pm.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance and the female driver has been taken to hospital. The road is currently closed.”
More to follow.
