North-east road closed after motorcycle involved in three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance have been called out to a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and two cars on a north-east road.
A section of the A947 Fyvie to Oldmeldrum road north of King Edward has been closed as a result of the incident.
A spokeswoman for the police said: “We got a report of a three-vehicle collision between two cars and a motorbike at 4.30pm.
“An ambulance is in attendance, and the road has been closed.”
