North-east road closed after lorry overturns

A north-east road is blocked after a lorry overturned.

Police were called to the AWPR slip road linking the bypass with the A947 at Goval following the crash shortly after 3.30pm.

The driver of the lorry is not believed to have been seriously injured and has not been taken to hospital.

The road remains closed with recovery operations under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 3.35pm to the AWPR after a lorry overturned.

“The slip road is currently blocked and recovery is being arranged.

“The driver of the lorry has sustained minor injuries.”

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.