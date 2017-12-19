North-east road closed after incident involving lorry

A North-east route has been closed after a lorry went off the road.

The incident occurred on the B979 Netherley Road, near the AWPR site office in Ury.

Aberdeenshire Council received the notification to close the road just before noon.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “A low loading vehicle has gone off the road and will need to be recovered.”

Diversions are in place for traffic looking to use the road.

B979 Netherley Road, Stonehaven. Emergency Road Closure in place near AWPR site office, Ury, following an earlier incident. Please follow diversion. — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 19, 2017

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a sub-contractor arranged for plant which was going off-hire to be removed from the AWPR/B-T site earlier today.

“We understand that the vehicle involved was subsequently involved in a road traffic incident on the B979 Netherley Road. No other vehicles were involved and no-one was injured.

“We understand that Police Scotland is currently investigating this incident and therefore it would be inappropriate to provide further comment at this stage.”

The road remains closed and is expected to be for another couple of hours.