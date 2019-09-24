North-east road closed after car hits telegraph pole

A north-east road was closed after a car hit a telegraph pole.

Emergency services were called to the B977 at Raemoir near Banchory shortly before 4.30pm yesterday.

Police Scotland said two vehicles were involved and they closed the road as a

precaution after one of the cars struck the pole.

A police spokesman confirmed details of the incident and said there were no injuries and the road was later reopened.

Officers posted an update on social media and thanked motorists for their patience during the road closure.

He said: “There was a two-vehicle road traffic collision near toGreen Cottage at Raemoir.

“One of the cars had hit a BT telephone pole and the road was closed as a result. The road was reopened at 7.05pm.

“There were no injuries.”