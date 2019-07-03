North-east road closed after car crashes into bridge

A road in the north-east is closed after a car collided with a bridge.

The unclassified road between the A980 and the B993 south of Torphins was shut following the incident just after midnight.

There are concerns there may be structural damage to the bridge, which crosses a burn. Council staff are due to carry out an inspection later today.

No one was injured in the crash.

ROAD CLOSED

The public are advised to seek an alternative route.

A police spokesman said: “It is a one-vehicle collision which has caused damage to the bridge.

“The driver is uninjured but the council has decided to close the road until the bridge can be inspected.”