North-east road closed after bus overturns

A north-east road will be closed overnight after a bus overturned.

The B9000 road is closed from the A90 slip road after the bus tipped over near Newburgh tonight.

High winds have hampered recovery so a diversion is in place.

We can report that there were no injuries to the driver or passengers on board. Due to high winds, it is not safe to recover the coach until tomorrow where it will be reassessed. Please avoid the area until further notice. — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 8, 2020

