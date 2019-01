A north-east road is now clear following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at around 7am this morning to the incident on the A90 near Boddam.

The incident involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a green Volkswagen.

Police have now left the scene and the road has been cleared.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The road is now clear and details have been exchanged.”

