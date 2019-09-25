Wednesday, September 25th 2019 Show Links
North-east road cleared after one-vehicle crash

by Lee McCann
25/09/2019, 7:58 am Updated: 25/09/2019, 8:46 am
A vehicle struck the central reservation in a one-car crash on a busy north-east road.

Police were called to the scene on the A96 near Blackburn shortly after 7am this morning.

No one was hurt in the collision but drivers faced delays in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was a one vehicle road traffic collision at the A96 at Blackburn.

“The vehicle has struck the central reservation. No one was hurt and the road is being cleared.”

