A north-east road has been cleared following a crash between a car and a motorbike.

Police were called following reports of the collision, which involved a Harley Davidson and a black Vauxhall Corsa, at Cortes junction on the A90 shortly before 11.30am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We attended the scene at a two-vehicle collision at the junction between the A90 and the A952 at Cortes.

“The road was cleared at 12.26pm.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter