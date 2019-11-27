Show Links
North-east road clear after four-vehicle crash

by Annette Cameron
27/11/2019, 8:04 am Updated: 27/11/2019, 9:21 am
A major north-east road is now clear following a four-vehicle crash.

The crash on the A92 near Portlethen, which happened at 7.30am, caused tailbacks to Newtonhill, according to Traffic Scotland.

However the road is now clear, according to Traffic Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A92 at around 7:30am this morning.

“Officers attended the scene but have now left and there are no injuries.”

