North-east road clear after four-vehicle crash

A major north-east road is now clear following a four-vehicle crash.

The crash on the A92 near Portlethen, which happened at 7.30am, caused tailbacks to Newtonhill, according to Traffic Scotland.

A92 Newtonhill – Portlethen – Accident, All lanes restricted Northbound for up to 15 minutes has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 27, 2019

However the road is now clear, according to Traffic Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A92 at around 7:30am this morning.

“Officers attended the scene but have now left and there are no injuries.”