North-east road blocked in both directions after two-vehicle crash

A north-east road is blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency Services have been called to the scene just off the A97 on the Huntly to Aberchirder road.

Police Scotland said two vehicles were involved and that the road is currently blocked in both directions.

A spokeswomen for the police said: “We were called at about 8.40am to reports of two cars involved.

“There is no serious injuries as an ambulance is on scene.”