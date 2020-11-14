North-east road partially reopens following one-car crash

A north-east road has partially reopened following a one-car crash.

The incident on the A93 between Aberdeen and Ballater at around 11.50am, near the Loch of Aboyne in Aberdeenshire.

Ambulance, police and fire attended the scene, and the one woman who was involved in the crash was found to be uninjured.

The fire service made the scene safe from a fuel spill using a spill kit.

All emergency services have now left the scene, though the road may remain partially closed while the vehicle is removed.

A police spokesman said: “The one-car crash happened around 11.50am on the A93 Ballater road near Aboyne.

“There was one female involved, and she was not injured.

“The car is still waiting for uplift, so there may be a partial closure of the road.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We got the call at 12.08pm, and made the scene safe from oil and a fuel spill, with a spill kit in use.

“One pump from Aboyne attended. The crew left at about 1.10pm.”