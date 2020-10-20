Busy Moray road blocked due to one-vehicle crash

A car went off a busy Moray road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road just outside of Cullen to deal with the incident.

One car had exited the road and landed on the edge of an embankment by the side of the road.

Fire crews and the ambulance service attended the crash, with the road partially blocked in one direction.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out to a one-vehicle crash on the A98 at 9.15am.

“We made the area safe and left the scene in the hands of the ambulance service.

“Two appliances attended and we left the scene at 9.37am.”

The driver of the car was treated for injuries at the scene although the severity of them is not known.

A ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 9.08am to attend a road traffic collision on the A98 at Cullen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and treated one patient at the scene.”