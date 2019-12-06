North-east road blocked by fallen trees

Drivers are being warned a north-east road has been blocked after two trees came down.

The incident, on the B9025 at Deveron Bridge, near Turriff, was reported to the Aberdeenshire roads team by Police Scotland.

Aberdeenshire Winter Ops Room: 6-12-19 08:05

Drive with caution — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, cones and signs are causing an obstruction on the A97 south of Huntly

According to the council’s roads team the “cones and signs are strewn across the road”.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution.