A north-east road that was blocked by a broken-down lorry has now been cleared.

The vehicle was blocking the A98 near Boyndie, between Banff and Portsoy.

The lorry, believed to be owned by supermarket giant Tesco, was close to a “sharp bend” which caused disruption to traffic.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can now confirm that the road hazard at this location has now been cleared.

“The public are thanked for avoiding the area and taking an alternative route.”