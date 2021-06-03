North-east road blocked as emergency services attend two-car crash near Ellon

A north-east road is currently blocked as emergency services deal with a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance are currently in attendance on the A90 near Ellon after receiving reports at around 7.30am.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened on the Toll of Birness.

One lane is currently blocked with pictures of the scene showing long queues and heavy traffic.

It is understood nobody has sustained life-threatening injuries following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-car crash on Toll of Birness on A90 at around 7.30am this morning.

“Ambulance crews and police officers are currently in attendance.

“One lane is currently blocked due to the incident, but there are no road closures in place.”