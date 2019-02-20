North-east road blocked after two-vehicle crash

A north-east road has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on the B997 at its junction with the B999 at Whitecairns.

It is believed no one has been hurt in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call about a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 6.31am.

“It was a minor incident and there doesn’t appear to be any injuries.

“It happened at the junction of the B997 and B999 at Whitecairns.

“The road is blocked but we are awaiting vehicle recovery.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter