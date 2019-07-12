North-east road blocked after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle collision on a north-east road.

Officers are in attendance at the crash on the A944 between Dunecht and Sauchen near Old Kinnernie.

It is not known, what injuries, if any, have been sustained in the collision.

The #A944 between #Dunecht and #Sauchen is BLOCKED in both directions following a two vehicle RTC. Please avoid if possible. Thank you. #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) July 12, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “We have been called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944 between Sauchen and Dunecht.

“We received the call at 9.10am. The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been called.”