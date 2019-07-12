Friday, July 12th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

North-east road blocked after two-vehicle crash

by Lee McCann
12/07/2019, 9:21 am Updated: 12/07/2019, 9:44 am
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle collision on a north-east road.

Officers are in attendance at the crash on the A944 between Dunecht and Sauchen near Old Kinnernie.

It is not known, what injuries, if any, have been sustained in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “We have been called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944 between Sauchen and Dunecht.

“We received the call at 9.10am. The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been called.”

