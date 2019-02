Part of a north-east road has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the scene on the A947 Banff to Turriff road at Plaidy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The incident involved two vehicles and came into us at 8.50am.

“There are no injuries. The road is partially blocked and we are awaiting recovery.

“The incident involved a Honda Jazz and a Ford Transit van.”