North-east road blocked after two-car crash

A north-east road is blocked this afternoon following a two-car crash.
Police were called to the B9093, Sandhole to Strichen road, at around 1pm.
One of the vehicles involved is a red Seat.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was reported to us at 1pm.
“There were two cars involved and there are minor injuries.
“The road is blocked.
“One of the vehicles is a red Seat.”
Stagecoach have advised passengers in Fraserburgh, Strichen and Aberdeen their number 68 service is diverting via New Leeds.
#Fraserburgh #Strichen#Aberdeen due to earlier accident the B9093 Sandhole to Strichen road has
been closed, all 68 services are diverting via New Leeds and are now
running approx 10 minutes late
— StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) February 27, 2019