North-east road blocked after two-car crash

by Callum Main
27/02/2019, 2:39 pm
A north-east road is blocked this afternoon following a two-car crash.

Police were called to the B9093, Sandhole to Strichen road, at around 1pm.

One of the vehicles involved is a red Seat.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was reported to us at 1pm.

“There were two cars involved and there are minor injuries.

“The road is blocked.

“One of the vehicles is a red Seat.”

Stagecoach have advised passengers in Fraserburgh, Strichen and Aberdeen their number 68 service is diverting via New Leeds.

