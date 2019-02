A north-east road has been blocked after a crash between a car and a tractor.

The northbound lane of the B999 near Pitmedden was blocked after the incident.

The southbound lane was also initially disrupted, but has since been cleared.

Police officers were called to the scene at 2.40pm, along with an ambulance crew.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We’re currently waiting for the recovery of the vehicles.”