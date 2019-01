Part of a major north-east road has been blocked following a three-car crash.

Police Scotland was called to the scene on the A90 at Hatton, where a white Mercedes van, a white Vauxhall Mokka, and a black Ford Focus collided at 11am.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

However, part of the road is reportedly “obstructed” according to a spokeswoman for Police Scotland, while recovery is organised for the vehicle.

