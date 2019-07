Motorists in the north-east are facing delays after a collision involving a lorry.

Police Scotland are in attendance following the incident on the B979 between Peterculter and Westhill shortly before 3pm today.

Nobody was injured, but the road is currently blocked.

A spokesman for the police said: “We received a call at 2.45pm reporting a minor RTC involving a lorry on the B979 in Aberdeen.

“Traffic officers attended because the vehicle is causing an obstruction on the road.

“Nobody was hurt.”