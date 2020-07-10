North-east road blocked after car crashes into wall

A north-east road is blocked this evening after a car collided with a wall.
The A90 is blocked in both directions at Lonmay after a car collided with a wall near to the Ban Car Hotel in Cortes.
A police spokeswoman said that there were no reports of anyone injured and traffic diversions were in place.
Police inquiries are continuing.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.
A90 St Fergus – A952 Lonmay – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions https://t.co/H6fWUdlzwy #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 10, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe