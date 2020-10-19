North-east road blocked after car crashes into wall

A north-east road was blocked this evening after a car collided with a wall.

Emergency services attended the incident on the B994 Kemnay to Kintore road at about 6.30pm.

The road was blocked, with traffic in both directions affected by the incident.

The vehicle was uplifted from the scene, with motorists urged to take caution and care when driving on the route.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that they had attended the incident.

She said: “Around 6.30pm police were called to a report of a car having collided with a wall on the B994 Kemnay to Kintore Road.

“Emergency services attended and the vehicle was uplifted from the scene.”